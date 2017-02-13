Uganda, DR Congo to host crisis talks...

Uganda, DR Congo to host crisis talks over rebels

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The resurgence of "negative elements" in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo , among them the Allied Democratic Forces rebels, poses a "danger" to Uganda's security, the army has warned. Gen David Muhoozi, the new Chief of Defence Forces, said: "ADF and some other negative forces are still alive in DRC and are an issue of concern".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC