Three Congo adoptions under scrutiny

Rome, February 7 - Three children from the Congo who have been adopted by Italian families and are already in Italy may have been taken from their biological families in exchange for money, according to a statement on Tuesday by Silvia Della Monica, vice president of the government's Commission on International Adoptions . Della Monica said judicial authorities have been notified.

Chicago, IL

