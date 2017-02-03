These 5 Countries Prove the Refugee Crisis Isn't Just About the Middle East

People are seen in the Kutapalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Jan. 21, 2017. More than 65,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since October last year, after the Burmese army launched a campaign it calls "clearance operations" in response to an attack on border police on October 9, believed to have been carried out by Rohingya militants.

