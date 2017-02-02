The Wall Street Journal: Last refugees arrive in U.S. before 4-month ban takes effect
The last refugees arrived around the U.S. on Thursday in the final hours before the U.S. resettlement program is suspended for four months following a White House order. From Dallas to Chicago to New York, agencies that help move refugees to the U.S. were making airport pickups of the final arrivals from countries like Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea and Rwanda.
