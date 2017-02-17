TANTALEX Announces 2017 Work Program ...

TANTALEX Announces 2017 Work Program for its Buckell Lithium Project

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

TANTALEX Resources Corporation , is pleased to announce that it has awarded a mandate to perform a high resolution airborne gradient magnetic and radiometric survey to New Resolution Geophysics of Pretoria, South Africa for its Buckell Lithium Project. The survey will cover a surface area of approximately 920 km2 and include approximately 4,500 linear kilometers of flight path and aims at identifying the LCT pegmatite extensions along strike from the neighboring historic Manono-Kitotolo deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC