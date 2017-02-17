TANTALEX Announces 2017 Work Program for its Buckell Lithium Project
TANTALEX Resources Corporation , is pleased to announce that it has awarded a mandate to perform a high resolution airborne gradient magnetic and radiometric survey to New Resolution Geophysics of Pretoria, South Africa for its Buckell Lithium Project. The survey will cover a surface area of approximately 920 km2 and include approximately 4,500 linear kilometers of flight path and aims at identifying the LCT pegmatite extensions along strike from the neighboring historic Manono-Kitotolo deposit.
