TANTALEX Announces 2017 Work Program for its Buckell Lithium Project

TANTALEX Resources Corporation , is pleased to announce that it has awarded a mandate to perform a high resolution airborne gradient magnetic and radiometric survey to New Resolution Geophysics of Pretoria, South Africa for its Buckell Lithium Project. The survey will cover a surface area of approximately 920 km2 and include approximately 4,500 linear kilometers of flight path and aims at identifying the LCT pegmatite extensions along strike from the neighboring historic Manono-Kitotolo deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.