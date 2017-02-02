Sisters among last refugees to arrive at O'Hare as 120-day ban takes hold
Two Congolese sisters arrived today at O'Hare, among the last refugees to be resettled here in the aftermath of Trump's executive order. The Congolese sisters were weary but smiling as they took their first steps in their new country at O'Hare International Airport .
