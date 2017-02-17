Rwamwanja refugees brim with talent

Rwamwanja refugees brim with talent

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Inspirational moment: Kenzo an award winning artiste, before performing a number of his songs, took off time to share his life experience saying although he started off as a street child, he was determined to make it in life and because of this, he is now a household name not only in Uganda but all over Africa. When one talks about a refugee settlement in Uganda, many people would imagine a place full of depressed, hopeless and non-productive people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC