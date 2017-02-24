'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for sout...

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

A spectacular "ring of fire" solar eclipse Sunday will regale skygazers in South America and southern Africa, with seafarers in the nearby Atlantic getting a front-row view too, astronomers say. The eclipse - during which the Sun will all but disappear as the Moon crosses its path - will be most visible in a 100-kilometer band cutting through Chile, Argentina, Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chicago, IL

