Rescue and restore

Sarah Witbrod, left, and sister Katie Nordeen, right, watch their mother Nancy Nordeen as she strips the old finish off a piece of vintage furniture during the annual Strippers Rock workshop at Cam-plex Central Pavilion on Jan. 21. The family has a passion for restoring old furniture and uses the proceeds from selling their work to fund an orphanage in Africa. Sarah Witbrod strips old finish off a drawer.

