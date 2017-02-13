Rescue and restore
Sarah Witbrod, left, and sister Katie Nordeen, right, watch their mother Nancy Nordeen as she strips the old finish off a piece of vintage furniture during the annual Strippers Rock workshop at Cam-plex Central Pavilion on Jan. 21. The family has a passion for restoring old furniture and uses the proceeds from selling their work to fund an orphanage in Africa. Sarah Witbrod strips old finish off a drawer.
