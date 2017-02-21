Religious leaders explore message of ...

Religious leaders explore message of peace in East Africa

A consultation of church leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo , Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi opened in Addis Ababa on 23 February 2017 "The peace message must be delivered to all the stakeholders, including the opposition," urged Adama Dieng, United Nations special adviser on the prevention of genocide, during the opening remarks. The aim of the meeting was to reach a message of peace, he said.

