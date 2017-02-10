President considers new travel ban EO...

President considers new travel ban EO while Tucson refugee agency continues its work

TUCSON, AZ - President Donald Trump is now saying he's considering a new executive order regarding banning travel from certain countries. This comes a day after a federal appeals court decided to not lift the stay on the president's original travel ban.

Chicago, IL

