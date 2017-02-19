Pope laments plight of child soldiers...

Pope laments plight of child soldiers in Congo fighting

Pope Francis waves from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square during his Angelus prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has expressed dismay about clashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo he described as "violent and brutal."

Chicago, IL

