Photo Feature: Twenty years of protecting children affected by conflict

Children released from armed groups in the Central African Republic will stay in a UNICEF-supported transit centre that provides shelter, psychosocial support, education and training in vocational skills while working to reintegrate them with their families. Photo: UNICEF/ Matas 7 February 2017 – Following an era in which graphic images of child soldiers had become commonplace in the media, the United Nations General Assembly created a mandate dedicated to better protect children affected by armed conflict.

