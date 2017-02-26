Philips upbeat on prospects for new i...

Philips upbeat on prospects for new image-guided therapy platform

Philips on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new platform for image guided therapy which enables doctors to combine the use of several medical scanners, imaging data and large screen displays as they perform minimally-invasive surgeries. CEO Frans van Houten told reporters he expected the platform to replace the company's existing "systems" portfolio and form the backbone of Philips' guided imaging therapy business in the future.

