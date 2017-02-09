Orphan chimp is rescued from the brink of death in Africa

The orphan chimp that begged for someone to save her: Chain-wearing 'pet' is rescued from the brink of death in Africa after reaching out for help The chimp, now named Mado, was found dehydrated, malnourished and close to death walking through the streets of an African village After Mado's mother was killed by poachers, she struggled to find food and water and was taken in by a villager, who kept her living in poor conditions Another villager saw the little chimp walking through the street with her arm out, begging for help, and called the animal rescue center A tiny chip has been nursed back to health by an animal rescue center in the Democratic Republic of Congo after losing her mother to poachers.

