Orange Group's 2016 revenues, EBITDA on the rise

International telecoms giant Orange Group has published its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2016, with the operator claiming that 'commercial momentum remained strong' driven by very high-speed broadband and convergence. In the twelve-month period under review, the France-based company generated a total turnover of EUR40.918 billion , a marginal 0.6% increase year-on-year on a comparable basis , despite the impact of 'the decline of revenues from national roaming in France and roaming price reductions in Europe.'

