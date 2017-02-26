O USOaO U O OaU OaO O Usu U U O O U U O U Uoe O1O O U...O O Usu O ...

Rotana made its long-awaited debut in Africa with the official opening of Kin Plaza Arjaan by Rotana in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The luxury five-star hotel was inaugurated by His Excellency the Governor of the city of Kinshasa, Mr. AndrA© Kimbuta Yongo, in the presence of prominent dignitaries and members of Rotana's senior management including Nasser Al Nowais, Chairman and Selim El Zyr, Vice Chairman.

