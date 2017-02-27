New Mainers Speak Up - In French - For Safety Net
Leopold Ndayisabye, president of the Maine Rwandan association, at home in Westbrook. Image:Yoon S. Byun/The New York Times Less than a century since the Maine legislature was engaged in passing laws restricting the use of French in public schools, restricting the ability of French Canadians to naturalize, and imposing literacy tests on voters, French was heard in the halls of the state house.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
