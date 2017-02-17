My necktie tricks with M23 rebels and why Kabila should leave power
On Wednesday, the Congolese minister for Budget was quoted as saying that the government was unable to secure funds for presidential elections slated for this year. This statement flew into the face of a national consensus agreement that there must be elections this year.
