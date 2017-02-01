Monkey thought to be almost extinct c...

Monkey thought to be almost extinct caught on video

Read more: Daily Mail

For the first time, researchers have captured footage of the critically endangered Dryas monkey, an elusive species that's 'mastered the art of hiding' deep in the Congo basin. In order to observe the monkeys, researchers had to set up remote camera traps throughout the rainforest, even scaling tall trees to place cameras up in the canopy.

Chicago, IL

