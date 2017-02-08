Millicom sells out of Senegal
Millicom on Monday announced that it has agreed to sell its mobile operation in Senegal to local digital financial services specialist Wari in a deal worth US$129 million. The telco did not provide further comment on the deal Millicom on Monday announced that it has agreed to sell its mobile operation in Senegal to local digital financial services specialist Wari in a deal worth US$129 million.
