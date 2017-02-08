Leak: Trump will allow US companies to buy "conflict minerals" that...

Leak: Trump will allow US companies t...

A leaked draft presidential memo from the Trump administration would suspend the provisions in Dodd-Frank that limit US firms in sourcing their "conflict minerals" from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the trade in these minerals provides funding to warlords who target civilian populations for campaigns of terror. Dodd-Frank contains a rule allowing the President to suspend the ban for national security.

