Land urgently needed to avert 'drastic deterioration' in Burundian...

New York, Feb 8 : Stalled peace talks in Burundi are forcing hundreds to flee every day seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, the United Nations refugee agency warned on Tuesday, appealing for more support, particularly land to shelter for new arrivals and to ensure protection of children and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees , since April 2015, more than 384,000 Burundian refugees have fled to Tanzania , Rwanda , Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its projections indicate that numbers will cross half-a-million by the end of the year.

