Kenya: WHO Report Reveals 2 Million Kenyans Are Depressed

Kenya has been ranked sixth with the highest number of depression cases among African countries by a World Health Organisation report. In the report released last Friday, a total of 1.9 million depression cases were reported in Kenya by last year.

