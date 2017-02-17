Innovative, coordinated response help...

Innovative, coordinated response helps end yellow fever outbreak in Angola, DR Congo - " UN agency

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

Female patients, who are suspected to have yellow fever, are treated in this room at the Hospital Geral de Luanda, Angola. WHO/Dalia LourenA o 15 February 2017 – With concerted response, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have successfully controlled one of the world's largest and most challenging outbreaks of yellow fever, the United Nations health agency announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC