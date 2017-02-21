HRW calls on DRC to investigate alleg...

HRW calls on DRC to investigate alleged killings by soldiers

Saturday

The video, released on February 17, shows soldiers approaching a group of alleged members of the Kamuina Nsapu militia, many of whom were carrying sticks and slingshots. The soldiers then opened fire on the group, some of whom were women and children, and several of whom were shot point-blank.

Chicago, IL

