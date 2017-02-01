Home is best for Vodacom profits

Home is best for Vodacom profits

Vodacom continued to find joy in home comforts after revenue from the rest of its Africa operations slumped 8.2 percent to R4.2 billion for the quarter ended December, while the South African business recorded a 5.5 percent revenue growth to R13.4 billion. The company said the strong surge in its local operations was driven mainly by strong data revenue growth of 22 percent.

Chicago, IL

