Gold 318x200

The inauguration of Uganda's first gold refinery sparked concern Wednesday over the possibility of dirty minerals from regional conflict zones making their way into the country. Transparency International's Peter Wandera told AFP the country's failure to regulate the mineral sector meant there were "high chances" the refinery could contribute to conflicts, such as that in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where rebels are propped up by illegal mining.
