Gold 318x200

Gold 318x200

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The inauguration of Uganda's first gold refinery sparked concern Wednesday over the possibility of dirty minerals from regional conflict zones making their way into the country. Transparency International's Peter Wandera told AFP the country's failure to regulate the mineral sector meant there were "high chances" the refinery could contribute to conflicts, such as that in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where rebels are propped up by illegal mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC