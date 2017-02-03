Gambia's 'Trump' and the dilemma of t...

Gambia's 'Trump' and the dilemma of the Int'l Criminal Court

The stepping down , under duress, of long-term Gambian president Yahya Jammeh clearly illustrates the impact of credible collective security. However, for this 'African solution' to be replicable, much will need to be allayed regarding possible future attempts to renege on the deal, which reportedly provides him immunity from future prosecution's.

