Former Reuters correspondent David Fox lured to Bali bar in drug sting

Police have told of how they lured a former war correspondent to a bar in Bali in a sting operation after an Australian man claimed he obtained his hashish from him. Australian Guiseppe "Joe" Serafino and David Fox, a former bureau chief of Reuters news agency in Jakarta, were arrested in Sanur last October for allegedly possessing 7.32 grams and 9.83 grams of hashish respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.