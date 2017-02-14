Foreign ministers praise Serbia-Congo relations
Serbia and the Democratic Republic of Congo enjoy friendly relations, the countries' foreign ministers and deputy prime ministers agreed on Friday in Belgrade. During a joint news conference after his meeting with Leonard She Okitundu, Ivica Dacic said that Serbia and Congo support each other in international institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC