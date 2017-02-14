Foreign ministers praise Serbia-Congo...

Foreign ministers praise Serbia-Congo relations

Serbia and the Democratic Republic of Congo enjoy friendly relations, the countries' foreign ministers and deputy prime ministers agreed on Friday in Belgrade. During a joint news conference after his meeting with Leonard She Okitundu, Ivica Dacic said that Serbia and Congo support each other in international institutions.

Chicago, IL

