Films by Gomis, Tucci delight viewers at Berlin Film Fest

Senegalese director Alain Gomis has delighted viewers at the Berlin Film Festival with "Felicite," a movie about the life and struggles of a singer in the Congo city of Kinshasa. The move, shown Saturday to much applause, tells the story of Felicite, played by Vero Tshanda Beya Mputo, who is struggling to raise money for an operation for her son, who was injured in an accident.

