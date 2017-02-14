FBI raids Ohio-based international adoption agency as part of...

FBI raids Ohio-based international ad...

The Cleveland FBI raided an international adoption agency based in Strongsville Tuesday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a spokeswoman confirmed. The visit by federal agents to European Adoption Consultants came less than two months after the U.S. State Department barred the company from conducting international adoption services for three years.

