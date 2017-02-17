East Africa: Musicians Mourn Death of...

East Africa: Musicians Mourn Death of Leading Congolese Music Promoter Tamukati Ndongala

His death in Kinshasa on Friday morning immediately plunged the music fraternity in the Democratic Republic of Congo into mourning, with reflections on Tamukati's immense contribution to popularising Lingala music concerts in East, Central, southern and west Africa. According to his widow Chantal Tezzo, who broke the news to the Sunday Nation on Saturday, Tamukati died after a short illness.

