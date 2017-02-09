Durbin releases statement on reports of conflict minerals executive order

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Dick Durbin today issued the following statement after reports that the Trump Administration is considering an executive order rolling back a rule requiring companies registered in the United States to disclose to the Securities and Exchange Commission what they are doing to mitigate sourcing from conflict mines in and around the Democratic Republic of Congo . "This law was passed to help save the lives of the children, women, and men who were being slaughtered as a result of the illegal trade of conflict minerals in Africa - and it has worked.

