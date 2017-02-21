DR Congo investigating alleged army m...

DR Congo investigating alleged army massacre video26 min ago

16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Democratic Republic of Congo said today that "as a precautionary measure" it was investigating a video purportedly showing government troops massacring civilians prompted outrage. The seven minutes of footage that emerged over the weekend shows a group of uniformed men opening fire, then walking among at least 20 bodies, apparently in the violence-wracked central Kasai region.

Chicago, IL

