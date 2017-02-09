Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC...

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Humanitarian Community...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The humanitarian community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congolese authorities today launched an appeal for US$ 748 million to assist 6.7 million people in 2017 -marking the first year of a new three-year action plan in the DRC. Its objective over the next 36 months is to respond to the humanitarian needs of millions of civilians affected by one of the world's most acute and protracted crises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC