Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC): Humanitarian Community...

The humanitarian community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Congolese authorities today launched an appeal for US$ 748 million to assist 6.7 million people in 2017 -marking the first year of a new three-year action plan in the DRC. Its objective over the next 36 months is to respond to the humanitarian needs of millions of civilians affected by one of the world's most acute and protracted crises.

