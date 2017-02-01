Democratic Republic of Congo's Main Opposition Leader Dies at 84 an hour ago

The Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, one of the country's longest-serving political leaders and most outspoken promoters of democracy, died Wednesday at 84. Tshisekedi, president of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, died in a hospital in Brussels, party spokesman Augustin Kabuya said, after struggling with illness for many years. Tshisekedi's death comes at a critical moment in talks to ensure President Joseph Kabila, in office since 2001, leaves power.

