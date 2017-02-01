Democratic Republic of Congo's Main Opposition Leader Dies at 84 an hour ago

Democratic Republic of Congo's Main O...

Democratic Republic of Congo's Main Opposition Leader Dies at 84

The Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, one of the country's longest-serving political leaders and most outspoken promoters of democracy, died Wednesday at 84. Tshisekedi, president of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, died in a hospital in Brussels, party spokesman Augustin Kabuya said, after struggling with illness for many years. Tshisekedi's death comes at a critical moment in talks to ensure President Joseph Kabila, in office since 2001, leaves power.

