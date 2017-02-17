D.R. Congo government: Elections are ...

D.R. Congo government: Elections are too expensive, so we may not have one this year

20 hrs ago Read more: National Post

The ruling government in the Democratic Republic of Congo has indicated it may not hold long-awaited elections this year. "It will be difficult to think that we can mobilize $1.8 billion this year," Pierre Kangudia Mbayi, minister of state in charge of budget, said at a news conference Wednesday, Africa News reported.

Chicago, IL

