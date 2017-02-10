Congolese music festival for peace dr...

Congolese music festival for peace draws tens of thousands

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, performers play music next to a festival tent at the Amani Festival held in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Nearly 36,000 people have gathered in Goma for a three-day festival of music and dance aimed at promoting peace and boosting the global image of eastern Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC