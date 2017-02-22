Congo Said to Get $100 Million to Clear China Moly Purchase

The Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company received $100 million as part of a settlement to drop its objections to the sale of the country's biggest copper mine to Chinese buyers, according to people with knowledge of the agreement. legal cases to block the sale of Freeport McMoRan Inc. and Lundin Mining Corp.'s interests in the Tenke Fungurume mine, the people said, asking not be identified as terms of the arrangement aren't public.

