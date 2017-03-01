Congo plantation firm financed by UK ...

Congo plantation firm financed by UK aid accused of breaking promise to help workers

One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed. A Thomson Reuters Foundation expose in 2014 showed how development funds from European taxpayers helped rescue loss-making Canada-listed Feronia that manages about 105,000 hectares of land in the Democratic Republic of Congo .

