Congo opposition demands new government before repatriating leader's body

Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party said on Wednesday it would not agree to bring home the body of its recently deceased leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, until President Joseph Kabila names a new power-sharing government. Tshisekedi, who died in Brussels last week aged 84, led Congo's main opposition bloc during negotiations in December that resulted in a deal obliging Kabila to step down after elections this year.

