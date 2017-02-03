Congo-Kinshasa: What Does Opposition ...

Congo-Kinshasa: What Does Opposition Leader Tshisekedi's Death Mean for Road to Elections?

The death of the veteran politician deprives the opposition of a well-known rallying figure. Without him, uncertainty and growing popular anger are likely to lead to more instability.

Chicago, IL

