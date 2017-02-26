Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Demands Independ...

Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Demands Independent Probe of Alleged Civilian Massacre in DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo is brushing off demands for an independent investigation into the alleged executions of unarmed civilians by DRC troops in the Kasai region. Video emerged on social media over the last several days appearing to show soldiers shooting men and women as they lay on the ground.

