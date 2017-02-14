Congo-Kinshasa: Death Turned Political Football in the DRC

The sudden death on 2 February of Etienne Tshisekedi the long-time opposition leader in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is more than a personal tragedy for a man who spent four decades fighting for democracy, only to die moments away from exercising actual power. The 84-year-old's death came at a crucial time in Congolese politics - in the midst of protracted negotiations between the signatories to the 31 December 2016 accord over the composition of a new government and the modalities of appointing a prime minister.

