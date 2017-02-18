Congo investigates video showing sold...

Congo investigates video showing soldiers shooting militia

Read more: The Washington Post

KINSHASA, Congo - Congo's government said Saturday it was investigating a video that shows uniformed soldiers shooting at apparent militia members who are armed with sticks, and that a commanding officer had been arrested. The video, which has been edited and widely shared on social media, could not be immediately verified.

Chicago, IL

