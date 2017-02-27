Conflict Mineral Rules Improve Supply Chain Visibility
In a similar fashion, conflict minerals regulations were specifically designed to reduce the use of raw materials sold to fund war crimes. However, a long-term legacy of these rules may be the spin-off benefit of dramatic improvements in visibility into supply-chain issues.
