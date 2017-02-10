.com | DRC opposition leader Tshisekedi's funeral in limbo amid rumpus

Plans to bring home the body of longtime Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi and give him a grand national funeral appear to have run aground, mired in a rumpus between his friends and foes. Almost 10 days after his death at 84 in Brussels, there was no sign Thursday of his coffin's imminent return to Democratic Republic of Congo as had been hoped.

