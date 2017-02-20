.com | DRC dubs video massacre fake, but admits 'excesses'

.com | DRC dubs video massacre fake, ...

DRC dubs video massacre fake, but admits 'excesses'

A Democratic Republic of Congo spokesperson condemned as "ridiculous montage" a video purporting to show a massacre of unarmed civilians by DRC soldiers . But confusion reigned after a later government statement referred to possible "excesses and abuse" by soldiers, two of whom it said were on trial for unspecified charges.

